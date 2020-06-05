Minneapolis City Council announces plans to disband police department

The Minneapolis City Council has announced today (June 7), their intentions of disbanding the city's police force in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"We are here today to begin the process of ending the Minneapolis police department" a council member is heard saying in the video.

Multiple members of the City Council have expressed a total lack of confidence in the police department leading up to this decision.

"City council members gathered for a community meeting on Sunday, June 7 to announce it will disband, dismantle, and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.

A large crowd gathered and the council members were given a standing ovation for their proposal," the filmer told Newsflare.