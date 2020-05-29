Global  

Tippecanoe School Corporation seniors attend virtual graduation
Corporation published a virtual graduation ceremony.

Mccutcheon and harrison high school seniors were recognized through a pre-recorded video.

The online ceremony started with words from the class president, followed by statements from the valedictorians.

From there, the school choir sang and each senior was recognized by picture.

Harrison class president thomas newton encouraged seniors to keep a strong vision for the future.

It would be easy to go down in history as the class of the coronavirus but i would much rather be known as the class of perfect vision.

Thank you class of 2020 for the amazing year we've spent together as raiders.

:13 mccutcheon high school had 380 graduating seniors.

Harrison high school had 440.

