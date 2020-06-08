Brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi holds silent protest of police brutality

ALSO IN BALTIMORE TODAY━ ASILENT PROTEST IN FRONT OF THEKAPPA YOUTH AND COMMUNITYCENTER ON EUTAW PLACE INBOLTON HILL.

PROTESTERS ONTHEIR KNEES SAYING THEY WANTEDTO SHARE SOME OF THE PAIN ANDDISCOMFORT GEORGE FLOYD FELT.''black people in america havehad their knee on the head formany years..

We wanted toparticipate and we thoughtthis was the best way for usto be silent and still for 8minuttes and 46 seconds toreflect and to feel some ofthat pain'' THE HISTORICALLYBLACK NATIONAL FRATERNITYHOPES THAT PEOPLE COMETOGETHER TO NOT ONLY TALKABOUT THE ISSUE BUT LEARN FROMIT AS WE