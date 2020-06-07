Global  

Santa Cruz Remembers Murdered Deputy as Model of Community Law Enforcement

On Sunday a vigil was held at Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office headquarters to remember Sgt.

Damon Gutzwiller and the job he was asked to do.

John Ramos reports.

(6-7-20)

