Santa Cruz Remembers Murdered Deputy as Model of Community Law Enforcement
On Sunday a vigil was held at Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office headquarters to remember Sgt.
Damon Gutzwiller and the job he was asked to do.
John Ramos reports.
(6-7-20)
Ben Lomond Resident Detained Ambush Suspect After Life-or-Death Backyard StruggleThe suspect who allegedly killed a Santa Cruz deputy in a weekend ambush in the Santa Cruz mountains, was captured by a local resident who wrestled him to the ground in a life-or-death confrontation...
Raw Video: Santa Cruz Sheriff On Killing Of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller,Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart gave an update Monday in the death of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who was killed in an ambush in Ben Lomond last weekend. (6/8/20)
Travis Airman Accused Of Murdering Santa Cruz Deputy; FBI Looks For Link To Oakland KillingA Travis Air Force Base airman is under arrest and facing charges for the murder of a Santa Cruz sheriff’s deputy on Saturday. Katie Johnston reports.