In Motion Fitness reopens its doors to members

Despite the Governor saying gyms can reopen next Friday, In Motion Fitness in Chico took a bit of a head start and is open now with a bevy of new health and safety procedures.

The county.### in motion fitness in chico isn't waiting until next friday to re- open, as the governor directed... its doors reopened yesterday with new safety protocols... action news reporter brandon benitez takes us inside and shows us the adjustments two months in the making... i'm very excited to get back into it.

You definitely cannot compare the energy in a gym setting in motion members can return after months of closures because of the coronavirus -- but things aren't exactly the same... temperature checks and screening are just only some of the things in motion fitness has done for the saftey of its members... sir we just have a few qwuestions for you in the last two weeks have you expeienced any coughing shortness of breath sore threat or outside of the area.

Nope.

Perfect, temperature, alright you're good to go.

Once you walk in -- you'll find hand sanitizing stations at almost every.

Corner.

You pass..

They've definitely done a great job as far as accomodating the sanitizing stations and all that good stuff... general manager chris conway told me it's important that members feel comfortable as the state heads into phase three of its reopening plan... this five acre facility has a 300 person limit that's monitored by a software program that keeps count in real time... conway says some machines and swimming lanes are closed off to maintain social distance... many have been working out from home over the past few months -- but to some workout warriors like jose ceja -- you can't replicate certain regiments... in motion is really uniqee where it offers all the parkour and for me it's spartan and obstacle racing so ocr is what i'm into where you definitely have to mix a little bit of the strength and the endurance so that's definitely what i enjoy about in motion.

But for now much of in motion is still closed... every pink section you see on this map are off limits but conway tells me it's a slow moving process for this gym's return to normalcy... in chico brandon benitez action news now coverage you can count on.... despite the new safety resources -- in motion fitness says members can still place a freeze on their memberships if they still feel uncomfortbale returning...