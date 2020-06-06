Vigil held in Cleveland to honor life of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police
A vigil to honor the life of Breonna Taylor is being held at Cuyahoga Community College Sunday evening.
CER UUA CER Congregations in the News! The UU Congregation of Cleveland held a vigil on Monday, June 1 in honor of George F… https://t.co/YhfirmiO2k 3 days ago
Joyce Williams @MK_McMaster #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland in Shake… https://t.co/4EbQLRDv4o 6 days ago
Protesters interact with police at precinctThousands of people came to downtown Nashville on Saturday for a rally to honor the life of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
'A Celebration And A Protest': Black Lives Matter Protest Honors Breonna Taylor's BirthdayPeaceful protestors gathered for hours outside The Laugh Factory in Hollywood on Friday to honor the life of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in her own home in March. Friday would have been..
Vigil In Roxbury Honors Breonna Taylor, Victim Of Police Shooting In KentuckyA vigil was held in Roxbury on what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.