On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people rallied at Powderhorn Park to call for more changes to the Minneapolis Police Department, David Schuman reports (2:26).



Related videos from verified sources Mpls. City Council Discusses Commitment To Dismantle MPD



Hundreds of people rallied at Powederhorn Park this afternoon to call for more changes to the Minneapolis Police Department, David Schuman reports (1:09). WCCO 4 News at 5:30 – June 7, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:09 Published 6 hours ago Minneapolis City Council Meets To Discuss Future Of MPD



Some members of the council have, on social media, threatened to disband the Minneapolis Police Department, John Lauritsen reports (2:07). WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 5, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:07 Published 2 days ago Mpls. Mayor Jacob Frey Defends Decision To Abandon MPD 3rd Precinct



WCCO’s Esme Murphy spoke with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about unrest in the city (2:06). WCCO 4 News at 6 – June 2, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:06 Published 5 days ago