Snowpiercer S01E05 Justice Never Boarded

Snowpiercer 1x05 "Justice Never Boarded" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo - Tensions between Third Class and First Class are boiling as Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) stages the trial of the Snowpiercer killer.

Third Class threatens a work stoppage, demanding representation on the jury, and Melanie makes a fateful decision about which side to favor.

» Starring: Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs