Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, relaxation of norms for import of certain drugs, acute water crisis in Bundelkhand, resumption of party with social distancing rules in Dutch nightclub and more.