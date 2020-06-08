1 Cochran Sports Showdown: June 7, 2020 (Pt. 2)

Watch as Rich Walsh and Andrew Fillipponi join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!



Related videos from verified sources #1 Cochran Sports Showdown: June 7, 2020 (Pt. 4)



Watch as Rich Walsh and Andrew Fillipponi join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:45 Published 1 day ago #1 Cochran Sports Showdown: June 7, 2020 (Pt. 1)



Watch as Rich Walsh and Andrew Fillipponi join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 10:00 Published 1 day ago #1 Cochran Sports Showdown: June 7, 2020 (Pt. 3)



Watch as Rich Walsh and Andrew Fillipponi join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:55 Published 1 day ago