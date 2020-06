India public places reopen even as Covid-19 infections surge by 9000 for 5 days | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:24s - Published 7 hours ago India public places reopen even as Covid-19 infections surge by 9000 for 5 days | Oneindia News India records daily jump of over 9000 coronavirus cases for 5th day; Meanwhile, the country has started opening up public places like malls, restaurants and places of worship after over 2 months of lockdown; 4 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Shopian, J&K; After George Floyd's death, Minneapolis police department to be dismantled; New Zealand reports no Covid-19 cases in 17 days and more news #Covid19 #Unlock1 #IndiaCoronavirus 0

