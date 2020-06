Aerial footage showed rounds of tear gas being thrown into crowds of inmates, as some inmates spelled out the letters ' BLM ,' referencing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Guards fire tear gas at prisoners in Sydney after brawl breaks out

Tear gas was used on inmates at Sydney's Long Bay prison on Monday (June 8) after a brawl broke out among inmates in the yard.

According to local media the situation is now under control with one inmate taken to hospital after being bitten by a corrections dog.