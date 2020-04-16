Food care in Malaysia during COVID-19 lockdown

Malaysian humanitarian organization have come forward through partnership, and responding to this global crisis on providing immediate relief to help lessen the burden on underprivileged communities to get back on their feet.

Since the Movement Control Order (MCO) started on March 18, the MCA Crisis Relief Squad (CRSM) and Zi Chai Vegetarian Restaurant, have volunteer their time to prepare the packed meals and distributing to the underprivileged, shelter homes, nursing homes, homeless group and lockdown areas residents as part of their Food Caring Program amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

About eighty thousand packs of meals has been distributed to the people in need since the beginning of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

MCA Crisis Relief Squad (CRSM) is aiming to distribute more than one hundred thousand packs of meals in total to be distributed to the needy groups by the end of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on June 9, 2020.