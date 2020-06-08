Four soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Indonesia

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Four soldiers were killed after a helicopter crashed and exploded in Indonesia on June 6.

The MI-17 helicopter owned by the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI AD) was being used in flight training missions at the Army Aviation Education Center, Semarang, Central Java.

The mission is part of the Pilot Officer Candidate Education program.

However, the aircraft lost suffered a catastrophic failure and plummeted to the earth in the Kendal Industrial Zone, Central Java.

"The helicopter crashed and caught fire and left four crew members dead," said Brigadier General Nefra Firdaus, Head of the Indonesian Army Information Service.

The army confirmed that the helicopter was in good condition before being flown.

Investigators said they found anything suspicious when checking before flying.

In addition to the four soldiers killed, there were five other survivors.

Survivors suffered injuries.

"The cause of the crash is still being investigated," Nefra added.





