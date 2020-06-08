Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mitt Romney Joins Black Lives Matter Protest In DC

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Mitt Romney Joins Black Lives Matter Protest In DC
WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Sen. Mitt Romney joins Black Lives Matter protest in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney marched Sunday in a protest against police mistreatment of...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •HaaretzTIMECBS NewsIndependent


Republican Sen. Mitt Romney joins George Floyd protest near White House: 'We need to stand up and say that black lives matter'

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney joined a group of about 1,000 Christians who marched near the White House...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Mediaite




Tweets about this

rubylulu18

RUBYLU FOR TRUMP❤ RT @KarluskaP: Mitt Romney joins Black Lives Matter march in DC as protests continue across US | Daily Mail Online- good lawd 😂🤣 https://t.… 33 seconds ago

maryanne_rose

MaryAnne Craig Rose RT @CTVNews: Mitt Romney breaks from Republican ranks, joins George Floyd march in Washington https://t.co/hKpWYEsNN2 1 minute ago

wifeandmommaa

❥N O R M A RT @WXII: Sen. Mitt Romney joins Black Lives Matter protest https://t.co/Oj5LK46yLY 2 minutes ago

GoodsFlight

e 🧢 RT @business: Mitt Romney marches in a Black Lives Matter protest in Washington, making him the first Republican senator known to do so, AP… 2 minutes ago

HolaChiaradii

Chiaradii “Black Lives Matter,” Tweets Mitt Romney As He Joins a Protest March in Washington https://t.co/EPLcORi2sD 2 minutes ago

hadrienromain

hadrien #FBPE RT @ABC: Sen. Mitt Romney marched Sunday in a protest against police mistreatment of minorities in the nation’s capital, making him the fir… 3 minutes ago

superyayadize

👠IStandWithTrump ⭐️⭐️⭐️GeneralFLYNNisEXONERATED RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . 🔥 LEFTIST TERRORISM SOROS / ANTIFA RIOTS Mittens Romney (D-Utah) Joins up with Leftist Soros Terrorist Group 'Black… 4 minutes ago

Stephen10939563

Stephen https://t.co/wnS1NqiQw8 are joining the ranks a black lives matter. 2020 election is going to be an eye-opener for… https://t.co/pUTjj8f0sq 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Silent Black Lives Matter march brings nearly 1,000 protesters to downtown Kansas City [Video]

Silent Black Lives Matter march brings nearly 1,000 protesters to downtown Kansas City

Nearly 1,000 people showed up to a silent Black Lives Matter march Sunday that spanned from City Market Park to East 19th and Delaware streets to 19th and Grand streets back to the park.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:12Published
Trump Mocks Romney For Taking Part In 'Black Lives Matter' March [Video]

Trump Mocks Romney For Taking Part In 'Black Lives Matter' March

President Trump mocked Mitt Romney.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published
Peaceful Black Lives Matter protests [Video]

Peaceful Black Lives Matter protests

A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest was held overnight in the North Las Vegas area. They say they are fighting the same battle their ancestors fought during the Civil Rights Movement.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published