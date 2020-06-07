Bristol Slave-Trader Statue Torn Down In Weekend Of Black Lives Matter Protests
A statue of a slave-trader has been torn down in Bristol as a weekend of protests across the UK took place in memory of George Floyd.
The black man died in police custody, sparking a wave of anti-racism marches across the world.
