Bristol Slave-Trader Statue Torn Down In Weekend Of Black Lives Matter Protests

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
A statue of a slave-trader has been torn down in Bristol as a weekend of protests across the UK took place in memory of George Floyd.

The black man died in police custody, sparking a wave of anti-racism marches across the world.

