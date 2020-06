Protective Vest Stops Bullet Fired At CPD Officer In South Austin Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 weeks ago Protective Vest Stops Bullet Fired At CPD Officer In South Austin A call for help came in from Leamington and Ferdinand, after a man fired shots inside a home. Chicago police responded. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this