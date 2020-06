Baltimore City fully entering State 1

MORE BUSINESS IN BALTIMORECITY WILL BE BACK OPEN AS OFTODAY... ON FRIDAY, MOST OFTHE REST OF THE STATE MOVEDINTO STAGE TWO, OF GOVERNORHOGAN'S "ROADMAP TO RECOVERY"PLAN.

THE MAYOR AND CITYHEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THEY WANTTO SEE COVI━19 NUMBERS DROPMORE BEFORE THEY CAN CONSIDERMOVING INTO THE NEXT STAGE.WMA━2 NEWSLIVE OUTSIDE THE SHOPS ATCANTON CROSSING.

SO MEGAN,WHAT CAN REOPEN TODAY, ANDWHAT HAS TO STAY CLOSED?THIS IS VERY DISAPPOINTINGNEWS FOR RETAILERS IN THECITY& THAT WHILE SURROUNDINGCOUNTIES ARE IN STAGE TWO ANDCAN HAVE CUSTOMERS INSIDETHEIR STORES& SHOPS IN THECITY CANNOT.

RETAIL STORES CANDO CURBSIDE PIC━ UP ANDDELIVERY.

HAIR SALONS ANDBARBERSHOPS CAN HAVE CUSTOMERSINSIDE& BUT ONLY FIVE PEOPLEFOR EVERY ON━ THOUSAND SQUAREFEET.

CHURCHES CAN HOLDOUTDOOR SERVICES WITH UP TO 50PEOPLE, BUT NO INDOORSERVICES.

RESTAURANTS CANCONTINUE WITH OUTDOOR DINING.LOCAL STORE OWNERS SAY IF BIGBOX STORES LIKE TARGET ANDWALMART CAN BE OPEN, THEYSHOULD BE ALLOWED TOO AS WELL.25:3━43 BETH HAWKS, OWNER OFZELDA ZEN We understand theprotocols itthe safety measures.

Any ofthese big box stores can beopen... it26:5━27:04 JUSTIN FAULCON/ALLIANCE DONUTS It would benice for it to openimmediately but unfortunatelydue to the health of everyoneweONE IN BALTIMORE CITY IS ALSOLOOSENING RESTRICTIONS ONSUMMER CAMPS, LIBRARIES,CHILDCARE AND HOTELS.

TO SEE AFULL LIST OF WHAT CHANGES AREHAPPENING TODAY, JUST GO TOOUR WEBSITE WMA━2 NEWS DOTCOM.

LIVE IN CANTON, MK WMA━2NEWS.BALTIMORE CITY IS NOT THE