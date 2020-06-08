La Liga will use virtual images of stands in television broadcasts with added 'fan audio', produced by the makers of the FIFA video game, when it returns to action on Thursday June 11.

La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) LA LIGA PRESIDENT JAVIER TEBAS, TALKING ABOUT BROADCAST INNOVATIONS, SAYING: "We have being working on how we can return after the pandemic, and what we have decided is to give these two options on how the spectator wants to see a game.

If they want to see it virtually with sound, or without sound.

We have worked with a Norwegian company specialised in virtual audience and EA Sports and FIFA, because when you play FIFA you hear the real stadium atmosphere in each place… I think we will see a good virtual reality, but they will be able to choose what they want." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) LA LIGA PRESIDENT JAVIER TEBAS, TALKING ABOUT CURRENT SITUATION, SAYING: "I always believed that we'd play again, on the contrary of what many people thought.

We started working on it from the moment that we had to start thinking about it.

The government had to take in hand the health crisis, the problem was very complicated, and our duty was to come back prepared for this moment.

It was tough, but we've made it." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) LA LIGA PRESIDENT JAVIER TEBAS, TALKING ABOUT TRAVEL LOGISTICS, SAYING: "We still have to be very focused, and keep the same focus that we have had in these past weeks, both in training and matches.

We have to think that now all the matches and travels are organised by La Liga, because there were places that there weren't even hotels available.

We had nearly 50 matches, 200 charter flights, everything was co-ordinated because we could not take risks regarding the health safety, because we still have many matches to play in the season, until June 19, we need to keep focus.

Domestic broadcasters in Spain will offer their viewers the choice of a 'natural' broadcast of games played behind closed doors with no fans but the international audience will receive only the enhanced broadcasts with added audio and graphics.

On Sunday (June 7), La Liga President, Javier Tebas told the El Partidazo #VolverEsGanar show on Movistar that he believes "the virtual atmosphere will be very good".

The stands will be "virtualised" and will offer to-scale images of seated fans wearing the home club's colours.

La Liga collaborated with Norwegian company VIZRT on the technology.

The virtual sound has been developed with video game company EA SPORTS FIFA, in a project called Sounds of the Stands.

Barcelona lead the table by two points over Real Madrid with 11 rounds of matches left, after the season was paused in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the two rivals are braced for one of the tightest title races in recent memory.

The fight for Champions League football is even closer, with at least five teams vying for third and fourth place.

The restart begins with Thursday's derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, while champions Barcelona visit Real Mallorca on Saturday (June 13) and Real Madrid host Eibar on Sunday (June 14).

