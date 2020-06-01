Mug Club: Chicken Riggie take-out fundraiser

Chicken riggie take out fundraiser.

It's from 4:00pm through 7:00pm or until they're sold out.

The menu includes chicken riggies ..... tossed salad with italian dressing..... a slice of italian bread with butter....... and a half moon cookie.

And you get all of this for only $12 per meal.

This will be set up in a curbside pick-up fashion.

You can call the library ahead of time to order your meals.

That number is 315-827-4118.

Just leave them your name and number.

You will get a calback t for your pick up.

Drop in orders are welcome based on availability.

The cashier will be at the entrance to the library parking lot.

The line will form on main street to the south of that.

All of the proceeds will go to support the library's public programming.

We will get all of this up at wktv.com for you.

