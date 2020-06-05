Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she'd have to 'work harder' because she's black
Leigh-Anne Pinnock was warned she'd have to "work ten times harder" because she's black on the set of Little Mix's first-ever music video shoot.
🎧 #MusicHeals 🎧 Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she'd have to 'work harder' because she's black - Music News https://t.co/WImH4aNPp1 6 hours ago
vote little mix RT @AzzouziKader: New Post!!! Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she’d have to ‘work harder’ because she’s black – Music News
Leigh-Anne Pinnock wa… 19 hours ago
KADER azzouzi New Post!!! Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she’d have to ‘work harder’ because she’s black – Music News
Leigh-Anne Pinn… https://t.co/jP7PGyk35U 19 hours ago
Galih Sebastian Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she'd have to 'work harder' because she's black The singer described the inequality she h… https://t.co/HMvT06qIfH 20 hours ago
Sugarmedown Sugarmedown music Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she'd have to 'work harder' because she's black https://t.co/olbOlEqEaq https://t.co/Kj20p6NZpA 20 hours ago
Pure Radio Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she’d have to ‘work harder’ because she’s black https://t.co/9dQDBeM67u 22 hours ago
gen21 Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she'd have to 'work harder' because she's black The singer described the inequality she h… https://t.co/ddsGlYypNn 23 hours ago
The Ultimate UK Chart Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she’d have to ‘work harder’ because she’s black https://t.co/gVA8IdDMom 23 hours ago
Trending: Michael Jordan to donate $100m to organisations fighting for racial equality, J.K Rowling slammed for transphobic tweeIn case you missed it here's what's trending right now...
Leigh-Anne Pinnock: I feel like the least favourite in Little Mix because I'm blackLeigh-Anne Pinnock has "always felt" like the "least favoured" in Little Mix because of her skin colour.