Lady Gaga, BTS, Maluma encourage class of 2020 in online graduation celebration.

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
With a coronavirus lockdown and racial protests derailing graduation for American students, music stars such as Lady Gaga and Maluma united for YouTube Originals' "Dear Class of 2020" on Sunday (June 07).

Lady Gaga compared oppression and racism in the U.S. to a forest with deep-seeded roots.

"It's you who are the seeds of the future," said Gaga.

"You are the seeds that will grow into a new and different forest that is far more beautiful and loving than the one we live in today." Korean boyband BTS, Latin pop star Maluma, and R&B stars Chloe X Halle all performed via music videos.

"Dear Class of 2020" was originally set to take place on Saturday, but the event was rescheduled so as not to interfere with the memorial service celebrating the life of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.





