Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Hyde Park

ANTOINETTE: GOOD MORNING.WE ARE FOLLOWING BREAKING NEWSIN BOSTON NOW.SKY 5 OVER THE SCENE OF A FIREIN HYDE PARK.THIS IS ON OSCEOLA STREET.
Crews Battle Multiple, Wind-Whipped Fires in East BayFrom a 3-alarm fire at a theater in San Lorenzo to a windmill fire near Rio Vista it has been a busy day for Bay Area firefighters and it's not over yet. (6-5-20)
METCO Leaders, School Superintendents Gather In Hyde Park To Call For Racial JusticeWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
METCO, School Superintendents To Rally For Racial Justice In Hyde Park ProtestWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.