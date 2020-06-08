Global  

Trump Mocks Romney For Taking Part In 'Black Lives Matter' March

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Trump Mocks Romney For Taking Part In 'Black Lives Matter' March
President Trump mocked Mitt Romney.
