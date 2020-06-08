vdp RT @Libertea2012: Trump mocks Mitt Romney for taking part in Black Lives Matter protest https://t.co/wWWxzBGmTI 3 minutes ago
One News Page Trump Mocks Romney For Taking Part In 'Black Lives Matter' March
https://t.co/RoL07kx9DI 3 minutes ago
Manfred Rosenberg #DonaldTrumpmocksMittRomneytakingBlackLivesMattermarch Donald Trump mocks Mitt Romney for taking part in Black Live… https://t.co/S0Dog68xoH 15 minutes ago
Faith Alfred RT @RawStory: Trump mocks Mitt Romney for taking part in Black Lives Matter protest https://t.co/7rD6lmURuB 19 minutes ago
Biff Rendar @morgfair Sounds like a great idea 😂 https://t.co/QaO0YO9dEi 25 minutes ago
Merryn T Yesterday: 'White House officials are currently deliberating a plan for President Donald Trump to address the natio… https://t.co/e69vkYGZRI 30 minutes ago
Tielur Wingate Trump mocks Mitt Romney for taking part in Black Lives Matter protest https://t.co/BNxoHIxq8P 30 minutes ago
Gwen Robinson RT @Nursegwendo: Trump mocks Mitt Romney for taking part in Black Lives Matter protest https://t.co/KpCNBWoj37 38 minutes ago
Silent Black Lives Matter march brings nearly 1,000 protesters to downtown Kansas CityNearly 1,000 people showed up to a silent Black Lives Matter march Sunday that spanned from City Market Park to East 19th and Delaware streets to 19th and Grand streets back to the park.
Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protestersThis is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of..
Al Sharpton Announces New March on WashingtonReverend Al Sharpton shared the news during a memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday.