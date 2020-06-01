‘The 7:34’: On The Hottest Day So Far, How Are You Beating The Heat?
1 hour ago
‘The 7:34’: On The Hottest Day So Far, How Are You Beating The Heat?
Good morning and welcome to ‘The 7:34’: It’s the hottest day of the year so far, so we’re wondering how you’re beating the heat!
Heading to the lake?
Cranking the AC?
Let us know!
WCCO 4 News - June 8, 2020
