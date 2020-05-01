Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Day in History: George Orwell’s '1984' Is Published

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
This Day in History: George Orwell’s '1984' Is Published

This Day in History: George Orwell’s '1984' Is Published

This Day in History: George Orwell’s '1984' Is Published June 8, 1949 The vision of Orwell's final novel of a bleak, dystopian future would set the tone for the genre.

"Big Brother is watching you" would universally come to stand for oppressive authoritarianism.

Orwell would die of tuberculosis in 1950.

The book became the number one seller again, just days after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Echoing the concept of "doublespeak" in the novel, Trump contradicted photo and video evidence by exaggerating the attendance numbers of his inauguration.

Since its publication, '1984' has sold more than 30 million copies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: 'Star Wars' Opens [Video]

This Day in History: 'Star Wars' Opens

This Day in History: 'Star Wars' Opens May 25, 1977 The first installment of George Lucas' saga "in a galaxy far, far away," premiered in the U.S. on Memorial Day weekend. Cinema would be forever..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
This Day in History: Osama Bin Laden Is Killed by US Forces (Saturday, May 2) [Video]

This Day in History: Osama Bin Laden Is Killed by US Forces (Saturday, May 2)

This Day in History: Osama Bin Laden Is Killed by US Forces May 2, 2011 After an international manhunt lasting nearly a decade since the 9/11 attacks, the 54-year-old Al Qaeda leader was killed in a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published