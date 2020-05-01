Global  

Kanye Omari West was born on June 8, 1977, and turns 43 years old today.

He was born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, Illinois.

Yeezy was a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records before releasing his debut album, 'The College Dropout,' in 2004.

West also founded the record label, GOOD Music.

He released a collaborative album with Jay-Z, 'Watch the Throne,' in 2011.

The album debuted at No.

1 on the 'Billboard' 200.

The fashion designer has also collaborated with Nike, Louis Vuitton, Adidas and more.

West married Kim Kardashian in 2014, and the two share four children.

He founded the creative content company, DONDA, named after his mom.

The rapper is one of the top Grammy winners in history, with 21 awards.

Happy Birthday, Kanye West!

