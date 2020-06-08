Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Birthday, Kanye West!
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Happy Birthday, Kanye West!

Happy Birthday, Kanye West!

Happy Birthday, Kanye West!

Kanye Omari West was born on June 8, 1977, and turns 43 years old today.

He was born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, Illinois.

Yeezy was a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records before releasing his debut album, 'The College Dropout,' in 2004.

West also founded the record label, GOOD Music.

He released a collaborative album with Jay-Z, 'Watch the Throne,' in 2011.

The album debuted at No.

1 on the 'Billboard' 200.

The fashion designer has also collaborated with Nike, Louis Vuitton, Adidas and more.

West married Kim Kardashian in 2014, and the two share four children.

He founded the creative content company, DONDA, named after his mom.

The rapper is one of the top Grammy winners in history, with 21 awards.

Happy Birthday, Kanye West!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Happy birthday, Kanye West: The rapper's life in pictures

Ye, Yeezy, Yeezus — whatever people call him, they're bound to be talking about Kanye West. On the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Kim Kardashian Celebrates Kanye West’s Birthday W/ Gushy Boo’d Up Pics: “My King”

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Kanye West’s Birthday W/ Gushy Boo’d Up Pics: “My King” Reality TV star Kim Kardashian knows the importance of June 8. The high-profile entertainer went...
SOHH - Published

See North West's Sweet Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More

Happy birthday, North West! The oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is turning...
E! Online - Published



Tweets about this

ChelahKenyan

Chelah RT @issahotgirl: @KimKardashian The eloquence of Kanye West is undeniable. Happy birthday Ye https://t.co/deoTNn6xq7 10 hours ago

dimpledsmiles_

Black Owned Pussy💫 "Alexa, play Hey Mama by Kanye West" Happy Birthday to my favorite Cancer! I love you Ma🤧😘 https://t.co/Xbn4UZO3NS 2 days ago

Uhhhhhhhh_Yeah

someone RT @DidJesusDrop: HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ONE AND ONLY, KANYE WEST!!!!!!!! https://t.co/uuoaDxpkYz 2 days ago

isaiah_jared

Jared Isaiah RT @XXL: Happy birthday to Kanye West’s first born North West! 🎉 https://t.co/fSd7q2B2kC 3 days ago

HahBOSSleenah

💚 RT @OgeKimKanye: Happy 7th birthday to Kim and Kanye’s first child, North West 👑🥰 https://t.co/n61sMbuknW 4 days ago

soul_jaunt

Ola 🌷 RT @ScooptyWhooop: Happy 43rd Birthday to Kanye West 🎈 https://t.co/RcE3mNPDI4 4 days ago

Nelisiwe94

Nelisiwe 🇬🇧🇿🇦 @defjam Beautiful family.Happy birthday Kanye West 4 days ago

JacobLanturn

Jacob Lanturn RT @PigsAndPlans: "My talent is the ability to learn." Happy Birthday, Kanye West. https://t.co/ZYcl1Kznn0 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kardashians go on family vacation to Wyoming in spite of lockdown [Video]

Kardashians go on family vacation to Wyoming in spite of lockdown

The Kardashians are once again facing criticism after sharing photos from a family vacation to Wyoming during the pandemic.Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of herself holding a goat at what seems to..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published
Remembering Tupac Shakur [Video]

Remembering Tupac Shakur

Remembering Tupac Shakur Lesane Parish Crooks, also known as Tupac Amaru Shakur, was born on June 16, 1971. The rapper was born in Harlem, New York. Tupac is considered one of the greatest artists..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
Kim Kardashian West wishes North a happy birthday [Video]

Kim Kardashian West wishes North a happy birthday

Kim Kardashian West said North is everything she "ever dreamed of" and more as she celebrated her daughter's seventh birthday this week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published