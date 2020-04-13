Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand Hits a Major Milestone in the Fight Against the Coronavirus

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:17s - Published
New Zealand Hits a Major Milestone in the Fight Against the Coronavirus

New Zealand Hits a Major Milestone in the Fight Against the Coronavirus

When it comes to responses to the coronavirus around the world, New Zealand has been a model for the rest of the world.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

publichealthUOW

Public Health UOW RT @OtagoWellington: Major milestone as NZ announces ZERO active cases of #COVID19 - now very likely we have completely eliminated the viru… 11 hours ago

OtagoWellington

UniofOtagoWellington Major milestone as NZ announces ZERO active cases of #COVID19 - now very likely we have completely eliminated the v… https://t.co/gOpb0gEx3A 16 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Local COVID-19 survivor's plasma used to help others fight the virus [Video]

Local COVID-19 survivor's plasma used to help others fight the virus

A recovered coronavirus patient helped the Community Blood Center reach a new milestone in the fight against the virus.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:10Published
Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System [Video]

Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System

The new software could be a major help in the fight against COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published