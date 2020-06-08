Publican is paid a visit from friendly magpie Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:32s - Published 2 days ago Publican is paid a visit from friendly magpie This is the moment a publican was paid a visit from a friendly magpie on the anniversary of her partner's death. Claudia Kahler, 55, was greeted by the sociable bird as she woke up last week.Footage shows the bird sitting on top of the publican's head, appearing to mistake it for a nest. She then strokes the bird before it lovingly combs her curly hair with its beak. The magpie then flies towards the camera before landing on Claudia's shoulder and nuzzling into her neck. The surprise visit came just days after the third anniversary of Claudia's partner Jim Anderson's death, who passed away suddenly from a heart attack aged just 44. Claudia, from Stroud, Glos., said: "It was around 5.30am in the morning."I had just finished up painting the cellar and thought I'd watch the sun come up and listen to the dawn chorus, when I accosted by a visitor."A magpie flew over to me and sat on my head."He was very sociable and stayed with me for several hours."It was too cute."I was feeling quite alone at the time as it was the third anniversary of Jim's passing earlier in the week. "I'm busy with renovations at the moment and Jim was meant to be helping me with it so it's a constant reminder that I'm taking the pub on alone. "But all of a sudden to have this little bird there, it really made me smile."He seemed hungry so I went into the kitchen, with him on my shoulder, to find some food."He's obviously still quite young and appears to have been hand reared, unless he's just spectacularly cheeky and bold." 0

