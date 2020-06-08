Who Are Biden's Top VP Prospects?

Joe Biden is on the hunt for a running mate.

Biden has vowed to choose a woman for his running mate.

Then, the Black Lives Matter protests erupted all over the country.

Now, Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate.

According to Politico two long shot candidates have emerged as front runners for the job: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Florida Rep.

Val Demings.

Both have been tapped by the Biden campaign to act as leading surrogates amid the unrest.

They have both seen their national media exposure intensify.

Two sources with knowledge of the discussions confirm to POLITICO Bottoms is being vetted as a Biden running mate.

Demings, a former Orlando police chief, has previously confirmed she’s being vetted.