8:30 COVID-19 update

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS ON BOTHSIDES OF THE STATE LINE,MISSOURI IS REPORTING MORE THANNEW CASES SUNDAY A TOTAL OFEIGHT HUNDRED NINE PEOPLE HAVEDIED 6.1 PERCENT OF TESTS ARECOMING BACK POSITIVE FORCORONAVIRUS THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION MONTHS THAT NUMBERTO BE AT 10 OR BELOW AS A FRIDAYKANSAS WAS REPORTING MORE THAN10,000 CASES WITH 223 NEW CASESON FRIDAY AND THE LAST WEEK ANAVERAGE OF THREE POINT SIXPERCENT OF TESTS ARE COMING BACKPOSITIVE IN KANSAS AND IN THEKANSAS CITY METRO 111 NEW CASESWERE JUST REPORTED BRINGS ATOTAL NUMBE OVER FIFTY NINEHUNDRED.NEIGHBORS IN JOHNSON COUNTY YOUCAN GET A FREE COVID-19 TESTTHIS WEEK.YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS OF THE VIRUSLIKE A FEVER OR COUGH.CALL YOUR PRIMARY CARE DOCTORFIRST, AND YOU CAN SIGN UP FORTHE FREE TEST AT THE COUNTY’SHEALTH DEPARTMENT AND TODAYDOUGLAS COUNTY MOVES INTO PHASE3, THEY’RE REOPENING PLAN MASS.GATHERINGS HAVE TO STAY UNDER 45PEOPLE BUSINESSES AND VENUES CANREOPEN INCLUDING SWIMM