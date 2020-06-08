Here's what you need to know to start your day on June 8.

What you need to know: June 8

You need to know to start your day.

The minneapolis city council says it plans to disband the police department.

A veto-proof majority of city council members made the announcement sunday..

Council members say they plan to invest in community-led safety initiatives rather than the police department.

In a statement minneapolis mayor jacob frey says he does no* support abolishing the city's police department.

A santa cruz county sheriff's deputy is dead... after and exchange of gunfire with a suspect..

Santa cruz county sheriff's department says sergeant damon gutzwiller was struck and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead sunday.

Investigators say two other officers were injured before the suspect took off in their vehicle.

Officers say the suspect is in the hospital and will face murder charges..

### national guard troops pulled ou* of los angeles sunday - to the relief of some in the city.

This after 20 thousand people gathered in peaceful protests..

Guardsman have been in los angeles for over a week.

La mayor eric garcetti announced a small number of units will be stationed nearby until june 10th to provide emergency support --if needed... ### happening today- a public memorial for george floyd will take place in houston.

This is video from a service in north carolina over the weekend where floyd was born..

The viewing will be held at the fountain of praise church in houston... and it will be open to the public.

Floyd lived much of his life in houston..

### the man charged with the murder of george floyd will appear in court for the first time today former officer derek chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder after floyd's death.

Those charges were upgraded to second- degree murder after nationwide protests against police brutality.

### tropical storm cristobal is set to wind down this morning..

It made landfall in the southern u-s.

Sunday the eye of the storm came ashore in louisiana with powerful winds and enough rain to cause flooding in some areas.

Packing 50 mph winds.......the storm dumped inches of rain....up to six inches per hour....... along the gulf coast.... flooding parts of mississippi......flor ida...and louisiana..

This morning evacuations have been lifted... after a fire north of vacaville grew to over 18 hundred acres overnight..

Its called the "quail fire.

The grass fire - between vacaville and winters -- is currently 40 percent contained.

Firefighters say it's been spreading quickly because of low humidity and high winds..

### you're never more than 10 minutes away