Fast-Food Chains Accused Of Fundingg Trump's Campaign

On social media there were claims that fast-food chains like Wendy’s were funding President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

According to Business Insider, several places denied donating to any presidential candidate.

A review of FEC filings shows that chains are telling the truth and not donating to Trump.

While FEC filings can’t prove it, figures from Open Secrets show that employers, employees and PACs may be donating to certain campaigns.