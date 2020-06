Biden Hits New Milestone

Joe Biden just hit a new milestone that Hillary Clinton never did: scoring 50% in a presidential poll.

According to CNN Biden eclipsed 50% (51%) in live interview polls.

Biden reached at least 50% in three live interview polls this past week.

By contrast Hillary was at 42% in June of 2016.

Not a single poll had her even touching 50%.

In fact, she never got close to 50% in the average of polls during the rest of the campaign.