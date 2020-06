The Duke of York’s legal team has hit back at allegations that he provided “zero co-operation” to US authorities investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, instead claiming he has made three offers of help.

Andrew made three offers of help to US authorities over Epstein – lawyers

Lawyers for Britain's Prince Andrew on Monday hit back at claims the royal was not cooperating with...

Lawyers for Britain's Prince Andrew on Monday hit back at claims that he was not cooperating with...