Brazil President Accused Of Censorship After COVID-19 Data Deleted

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was accused of censorship after months of data from its official COVID-19 tracker were deleted.

Brazil’s G1 Globo noticed the health ministry’s “Coronavirus Panel” was taken offline and then returned with less data.

According to Business Insider, Bolsonaro said the previous data wasn’t accurate of the situation.

Gilmar Mendez, a justice at Brazil's supreme court, said: "The manipulation of statistics is a maneuver of totalitarian regimes.” While several deaths are still popping up in Brazil, the country had begun to reopen several services.

