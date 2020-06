7 First Alert Forecast-060820-12p

<AD LIB WX TOSSMETEOROLOGISTMICHELLE MCLEODTRACKING YOUR 7FIRST ALERTFORECAST.HIGH PRESSURECONTINUES TOSETTLE IN NICELY FORTHE NEXT FEW DAYS.YARD WORK WILLHAVE THE GREENLIGHT DURING THISTIME!

THINGS HEAT UPFOR A TOASTYTUESDAY WITH TEMPSIN THE 80S.WEDNESDAY WILL BEBREEZY AND WARMERIN THE UPPER 80S!

SHOWERS AND T-STORMS PASSTHROUGH LATERDURING THE DAY, ASREMNANTS OFCRISTOBAL MAKETHEIR WAY INTO THEREGION.

ANOTHERCOLD FRONT SWEEPSTHROUGH AND WILLCOOL US DOWN AS WEHEAD INTO THEWEEKEND.MONDAYMORNING: 47AFTERNOON: 75SUN & CLOUDS.BEGINNING TO WARMUP!TUESDAYMORNING: 57AFTERNOON: 87WARM AND SUNNY.WEDNESDAYMORNING: 67AFTERNOON: 87WARM, HUMID, ANDBREEZY.

LATE DAY T-STORMS.THURSDAYMORNING: 57AFTERNOON: 73MOSTLY SUNNY ANDBREEZYFRIDAYMORNING: 55AFTERNOON: 71MOSTLY SUNNY ANDSEASONABLE