Murals Dedicated To Black Lives Matter Movement, Breonna Taylor Go Up In Downtown Oakland

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Murals popped up in Downtown Oakland over the weekend, including a Black Lives Matter mural stretching three blocks long.

Another mural is dedicated to Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year.

(6/8/20)

