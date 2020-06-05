Murals Dedicated To Black Lives Matter Movement, Breonna Taylor Go Up In Downtown Oakland
Murals popped up in Downtown Oakland over the weekend, including a Black Lives Matter mural stretching three blocks long.
Another mural is dedicated to Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year.
(6/8/20)
