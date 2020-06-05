Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Irving Police Continue Search For Missing 7-Month-Old Girl

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Irving Police Continue Search For Missing 7-Month-Old Girl
Irving Police Continue Search For Missing 7-Month-Old Girl
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Irving Police Searching For Abducted 7-Month-Old GIrl [Video]

Irving Police Searching For Abducted 7-Month-Old GIrl

Irving police are searching for an abducted 7-month-old girl who is believed to be in "grave danger."

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:43Published
Town where Madeleine McCann went missing hopes for closure [Video]

Town where Madeleine McCann went missing hopes for closure

Foreign residents in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz spoke on Saturday (June 6) of their hopes that there will be a resolution to the case of British girl Madeleine McCaan, who went missing there..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published
Police search for mother of baby abandoned on roadside in Thailand [Video]

Police search for mother of baby abandoned on roadside in Thailand

Police were today searching for a mother who is believed to have abandoned her newborn baby on the roadside in Thailand. Officers were called by Ajchana Pochaporn, 29, when she took cover under a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published