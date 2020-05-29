Police Make Arrest After Gunshots And Fire Break Out In Village
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested 42-year-old Brian Daniel Mosher after an 11-hour manhunt began Sunday night.
Vizag gas leak: Police arrests Left parties workers, FIR filedPolice arrested workers of Left parties in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on June 05. The party workers were going to protest at LG Polymers industry where gas leak incident occurred on May 07. Around..
Looting, police cars on fire and violence in New York City during chaotic protests for police killing of George FloydThe scenes were total chaos on the streets of Manhattan on Saturday night (May 30).
Multiple stores were looted in East Village and NoHo, people took waters, candy, and clothes from places like CVS,..
West Midlands Police urging public for information after rise in guncrimeWest Midlands Police have released dramatic footage of a shooting, where a car was rammed off the road before a hooded gunman opened fire on the fleeing occupants in the Balsall Heath area.