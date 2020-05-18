Monday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: KLDO, THR

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Thursday, Kaleido Biosciences' Director, Kyriazi Theo Melas, made a $249,998 buy of KLDO, purchasing 33,333 shares at a cost of $7.50 each.

Investors can buy KLDO at a price even lower than Melas did, with shares trading as low as $7.16 in trading on Monday which is 4.5% below Melas's purchase price.

Kaleido Biosciences is trading up about 4% on the day Monday.

And at Thermon Group Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Michael W.

Press who purchased 13,300 shares for a cost of $14.97 each, for a trade totaling $199,101.

This buy marks the first one filed by Press in the past twelve months.

Thermon Group Holdings is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday.

So far Press is in the green, up about 17.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.54.