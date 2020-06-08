Man caught driving over 130 mph for McDonald's burger

U.K. police pulled over a speeding driverin West Yorkshire after they caught himdriving almost twice the speed limit.When asked what the driver thought he wasdoing and where he was going, he responded thathe was in search of a McDonald’s drive-thru.He wanted to get a burger for the firsttime since quarantine started in March.McDonald’s restaurants have recently reopenedthroughout England for drive-thru orders only.The driver had traveled from Bolton to Bradford —almost 43 miles apart — in search for a burger.The West Yorkshire Police Roads PolicingUnit shared the story on Twitter.The speed limit for the area was70 mph.

Police also reported that theman did not have insurance either.In response to quarantine, McDonald’sstopped serving all-day breakfast andmore “complex” menu items.The franchise opted for a basic menuto accommodate smaller workforcesand closed dining rooms, a change thatmany employees want to keep.Blake Casper, chairman of the NationalOwners Association (NOA), told Fox Newsthat with a limited menu, McDonald’s servicewas the fastest it has ever been.“The limited menu and ease of operations areallowing our teams to focus and provide blazingfast service … We are convinced.

Keeping ourmenus simplified is your NOA’s number one priority”.McDonald’s recently had statedthat all-day breakfast and otheritems would be returning oncerestaurants could start reopening