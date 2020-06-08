Global  

Play Along With 13 Reasons Why Cast Members as They Guess the Netflix Series by the Emoji
We've officially reached the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why, and in celebration of the Netflix series, in February we sat down with two of the stars, Brandon Flynn (Justin) and Alisha Boe (Jessica), to learn more about their favorite moments from the show and what it was like working with Selena Gomez.

Along the way, we had them see if they could correctly guess the Netflix series by the emoji and quizzed them on everything from You .

To Queer Eye!

Play along in the video above, and check out 13 Reasons Why, available now on Netflix.

