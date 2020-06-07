|
Four Funeral Processions Being Held For George Floyd Monday Across LA
Four Funeral Processions Being Held For George Floyd Monday Across LA
Thousands of people were taking part in four separate symbolic funeral processions across the Southland Monday to honor George Floyd, culminating in a memorial service in downtown Los Angeles.
Tina Patel reports.
