Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four Funeral Processions Being Held For George Floyd Monday Across LA

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Four Funeral Processions Being Held For George Floyd Monday Across LA

Four Funeral Processions Being Held For George Floyd Monday Across LA

Thousands of people were taking part in four separate symbolic funeral processions across the Southland Monday to honor George Floyd, culminating in a memorial service in downtown Los Angeles.

Tina Patel reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Biden meets privately Monday with George Floyd's family before funeral

Joe Biden met privately Monday with the family of George Floyd, whose death led to nationwide...
Delawareonline - Published

Houston, George Floyd's Hometown, Tries To Make Sense Of His Killing

George Floyd will be laid to rest this week in Houston. Monday is the public viewing, and Tuesday is...
NPR - Published

George Floyd’s body returns to Houston for final services

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief says the body of George Floyd has arrived in Texas for a...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two Weeks After George Floyd's Death, Protests Continue In Maryland [Video]

Two Weeks After George Floyd's Death, Protests Continue In Maryland

It's been two weeks since George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis. Since then, protests have been happening around the country and in Maryland.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:43Published
Teens protest social injustice in West Boca Raton [Video]

Teens protest social injustice in West Boca Raton

Teenagers gathered along State Road 7 and Glades Road to protest social injustice and police violence after the killing of George Floyd.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:28Published
BTS And Fans Donate Millions To Black Lives Matter [Video]

BTS And Fans Donate Millions To Black Lives Matter

K-Pop boy band BTS's fan-based charity fundraising group "One In An ARMY" has launched a fundraising campaign. According to CNN, the group is raising funds in support of the Black Lives Matter..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published