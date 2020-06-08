Trump Tweet Takes Aim at
NFL Commissioner After
His BLM Statement On Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued
an apology for choosing to ignore players'
concerns of U.S. police brutality and racism.
Roger Goodell, NFL, via 'The Guardian' President Donald Trump responded
to the formal statement
via Twitter on Sunday.
Donald Trump, via
'The Guardian' Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick sparked
controversy in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem as a form of protest.
Trump has referred to such players as "sons of bitches." Amid global protests, several star NFL players such as Drew Brees have retracted their former stance against
kneeling during the national anthem.
Drew Brees, via
'The Guardian' Trump also responded to Brees' apology,
saying, "he should not have taken back
his original stance on honoring our
magnificent American Flag." Donald Trump, via Twitter Brees responded
to Trump on Instagram.
Drew Brees, via Instagram