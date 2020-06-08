Trump Tweet Takes Aim at NFL Commissioner After His BLM Statement

On Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued an apology for choosing to ignore players' concerns of U.S. police brutality and racism.

Roger Goodell, NFL, via 'The Guardian' President Donald Trump responded to the formal statement via Twitter on Sunday.

Donald Trump, via 'The Guardian' Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick sparked controversy in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem as a form of protest.

Trump has referred to such players as "sons of bitches." Amid global protests, several star NFL players such as Drew Brees have retracted their former stance against kneeling during the national anthem.

Drew Brees, via 'The Guardian' Trump also responded to Brees' apology, saying, "he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag." Donald Trump, via Twitter Brees responded to Trump on Instagram.

Drew Brees, via Instagram Drew Brees, via Instagram