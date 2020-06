Scheer Presses Liberals After PM Joins Large Protest Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 06:01s - Published 4 hours ago Scheer Presses Liberals After PM Joins Large Protest Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confused Canadians by attending a massive anti-racism protest during the coronavirus pandemic. Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says Trudeau sent "an essential message." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this