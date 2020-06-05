Global  

Royal Wish: Countess of Wessex hopes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be 'happy'

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
Royal Wish: Countess of Wessex hopes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be 'happy'

Royal Wish: Countess of Wessex hopes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be 'happy'

Countess of Wessex hopes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle will be 'happy' The 55-year-old royal - who is married to Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Edward, was rumoured to have struck up a close bond with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, but despite rumours of tension with others, Sophie insisted everyone within the family is always very welcoming.

She said: Now Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have quit royal life and moved to America, Sophie hopes they have found the contentment they were seeking.

She told Sunday Times magazine:

