USS Nimitz departs from San Diego
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz deployed from NAS North Island on Monday, but it was not the typical departure.
SUPPORT THAT.
Ellen “USS Ralph Johnson departs Naval Base San Diego. Ralph Johnson & the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) deployed fro… https://t.co/RJNEtAw7kw 3 days ago
The Wall Street Edge CORONADO, CA.- The battle flag flies from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz as it departs San Diego, June 8. The flag… https://t.co/maQ3MYvlk1 5 days ago
Pete Smith RT @mil_machine: Isn't it beautiful!?
Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz departs Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz and elements of the Nimit… 5 days ago
The San Diego Works Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz departs from San Diego https://t.co/9aOyNr1GPa 5 days ago
Military Machine Isn't it beautiful!?
Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz departs Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz and elements of th… https://t.co/GiB2LZkqmO 5 days ago
Paul Vasqu(E)z RT @CBS8: More than 6,000 sailors are assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group ships that deployed from San Diego on Monday morning. htt… 5 days ago
CBS News 8 More than 6,000 sailors are assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group ships that deployed from San Diego on Monda… https://t.co/RyrW1gJ5qF 5 days ago