UK Prince Andrew's lawyers hit back over U.S. inquiry into Epstein

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s
Lawyers for UK's Prince Andrew have accused the U.S. Department of Justice of "seeking publicity" by suggesting the royal hasn't been willing to help with their investigation.

Into Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew withdrew from public life last year because of his tiews to Epstein.

Adam Reed reports.

Lawyers for Britain's Prince Andrew on Monday (June 8) hit back at claims the royal was not cooperating with U.S. prosecutors investigating the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, about his friendship with Epstein, who was found dead in prison last year while awaiting charges of trafficking minors.

A statement from legal firm Blackfords, who represent Andrew said, "The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ," It went on to suggest investigators were seeking publicity rather than his help.

"Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation.

In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered." The Prince, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, withdrew from public duties last November because of the controversy over his links to Epstein.

At the time he did offer to help "any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."



